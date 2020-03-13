Compulsory screening of vessels enforced at Samoa sea-port entries

A Savali News report said the rigorous precautionary screening measures have been mandated by the Ministry of Health to prevent the importation of the coronavirus COVID-19..

“The decision reached by Cabinet at its special meeting Sunday will eliminate any looming disruptions to the country’s imported food supplies and other essential needs,” said Secretary to Cabinet, Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo.

And the Ports Authority is already on the move to ensure full compliance.

The compulsory screening for sea port entries including container and fuel vessels will continue to be screened at the quarantine buoy before the vessel docks at the wharf.

However, any crewmember found suspected with coronavirus symptoms will be isolated on board and not allowed any contact with local officials.

On the Matautu Wharf, explains SPA Chief Executive So’oalo Kuresa So’oalo, a minimum of two crewmembers will be on the ground to facilitate their local counter parts during off-loading and loading operations.

“Minimal contact with arriving crew members will be enforced at all times,” added So’oalo. “It’s also compulsory for all local officials to wear protective gear including masks at all times on the dock and while boarding incoming vessels for screening purposes.”

Health officials are also paying special attention to crewmembers during screening on board for vessels which had transited through the 15 restricted countries listed on the Travel Advisory to be isolated on board for 3 days prior to any contact with local officials.

Countries which are in the coronavirus restricted travel list for Samoa include:

China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Italy, Iran, Kuwait, Taiwan, Germany, Spain, France, and Bahrain.

Over the weekend, a container vessel was denied entry after one of her crewmembers had visited Singapore before boarding the vessel on her way to Samoa.

The suspension of cruises ships from entering Samoa is still in force until further notice.

And Cabinet has instructed the Ministry of Heath, Ports Authority and Police to work together in enforcing these border security restrictions to ensure that Samoa remains safe from the coronavirus.

Photo RNZ Pacific