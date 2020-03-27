Coronavirus:Special flight Apia-Sydney scheduled

According to a post by the Australia High Commission in Apia, the aircraft will depart late on Sunday 29 March and arrive early on Monday 30 March 2020.

“To reserve, please email apia.admin@dfat.gov.au and provide full name, date of birth, passport details, gender and contact phone and email for all passengers, by midnight tonight, 27 March. We will phone you early on Saturday 28 March to confirm your interest.”

“This is not an Australian Government charter flight or operation. This is a commercial service and we have no control over pricing.”

Passengers will be responsible for domestic travel from Sydney. Border restrictions are changing frequently.

“We encourage you to check with Department of Home Affairs, and with your state or territory, for the latest entry requirements and quarantine restrictions.”

“Only Australian citizens, permanent residents and New Zealand citizens who normally reside in Australia (subclass 444) can come into Australia. The Commissioner of the Australian Border Force may consider additional exemptions for immediate family members (spouse, dependent children, legal guardian) of an Australian citizen, and third country nationals seeking to transit. You can find additional information, and apply for an exemption, on the Home Affairs website: https://www.homeaffairs.gov.au/…/current-…/novel-coronavirus

Samoa has declared a State of Emergency to prevent the spread of coronavirus to the country.