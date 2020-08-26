More ways to win with Digicel!

The following promotions are currently on

Shake to Win on the MyDigicel App: $200,000 in cash, home and bedroom packages, Lava Hotel accommodation, washing machine, refrigerator and prepaid bundles.

Cash Call: Opt in to any prepaid plan on My Digicel app or *123# and go into the daily draw to win cash on radio. Over $15,000 in cash.

Win a DELL Laptop or Samsung Smart TV: Monthly draws for July, August and September, valued at $10,000.

Win a Samsung Fold smartphone in August, when you purchase a Samsung A-series smartphone from our stores.

Win over $9000 in cash and prizes with our Vault Promotion when you shop with us at our stores.

FREE Battery pack, JBL Bluetooth Speaker or a JBL Duet Bluetooth Headphones when you buy a Samsung A-series smartphone.

Digicel surprised six lucky customers with their grand prize wins of $5000 tala cash each, 4 of the winners were from Upolu and 2 from Savaii, to wrap up their Opt in and Win share of $100,000 cash promotion.

“I don’t know what else to say, but thank you Digicel. This will help out with me and my family. This is the best surprise ever, seki a Digicel” says Uila’ea of Samalaeulu, one of the winners of $5000 cash.

“Thank you so much to you and your team for this, to the CEO and staff of Digicel. I am truly blessed, this is not just for me, I am paying it forward for all the people and family that have been so kind to me, so thank you so much for this”, says Rosita Maui’a of Saleaumua, one of the $5000 cash winners.

The six grand prize winners of $5000 cash each are: Uilae’a of Samalaeulu, Diana Keresoma Makesi of Papasataua, Revival Manuleleua of Vaimoso, Ameto Ulugia of Malololelei, Rosita Maui’a of Sale’aumua and Filemoni Taiali Afe of Vaiala.

For more information on Digicel promotions, visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/digicelsamoa or call 123 or 7720000 for assistance.

Photo supplied