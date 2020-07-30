New areas for Pacific investment identified in wake of COVID-19

The acting Trade Commissioner, Glynis Miller, said investment was a key driver of sustainable economic growth and the Pacific needed foreign direct investment.

The organisation said this was more important than ever given the Pacific's reliance on tourism and the way the sector had been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Investment Officer, Manuel Valdez, said Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand held a rich database of information on what he called "bankable investment projects" across several industries.

He said a series of seminars were planned in Auckland over the next few months to lay out the 200 opportunities the agency had identified across 16 Pacific countries.

"The ICT, agriculture, aquaculture, the renewable energy, infrastructure, which is bilateral between New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, and also the e-commerce," Valdez said.

"So for me, those are the potential winners after the COVID pandemic happened.

Photo source Fiji Ports