Samoa amends opening hours for supermarkets

On Sunday, supermarkets will be allowed to operate from 3pm to 7pm.

The amendments were announced by Head of State, Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II and they came into effect Sunday, 21 June.

Under the previous order, supermarkets closed at 9pm.

All businesses must remain closed on Sunday except small shops, which may operate normal hours and supermarkets as announced over the weekend.

The rest of the State of Emergency Orders implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are still in effect.



Photo file RNZ Pacific