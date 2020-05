Finance Minister Sili Epa Tuioti announced a decrease in the retail price for petrol by 36 sene from $2.55 to $2.19 sene per litre.

Diesel has decreased by 21 sene from $2.52 to $2.31 per litre.

The price of a litre of kerosene has been reduced by 29 sene from $2.13 to $1.84.

According to the Minister, decreases in the Singapore Product Price MOPS in March (which set the prices in May) due to the continuing impact of coronavirus have resulted in the fall in prices.

Photo file