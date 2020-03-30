Samoa suspends importation of pork from China and Africa Swine Fever listed countries

The suspension of importation is in accordance with a Cabinet directive issued on 18 March 2020 and the risk to the country’s biosecurity posed by the products from these countries.

Authorities will not allow the banned products into the country.

Retailers have been advised to remove any pork and/or pork products which have been imported from ASF affected countries from sale until further notice is issued by the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the ministry, all expenses associated with the re-shipment or destruction of the consignment will be borne solely by the importer and Any breach of the conditions of importation and sale will be in contravention of the Quarantine (Biosecurity) Act 2005.

The ministry cautions it may exercise its legal rights to enforce compliance.

Non-compliance will result in seizure of regulated articles by the Ministry may result in charges being laid under the Quarantine (Biosecurity) Act 2005.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries said it will be taking samples of pork products being imported to test for the presence of ASF.

ASF is a highly contagious and often fatal disease of pigs of all ages. There are no approved vaccine against ASF.