Samoa welcomes extension of RSE work permits

The Minister of Commerce Industry and Labour responsible for the Samoan seasonal workers, Lautafi Fio Selafi Purcell commended the two governments.

“This is excellent because it’s not only for the safety of the workers but for all the three countries,” said Lautafi noting that the bonus for the Samoan seasonal workers is that they will continue to get paid.

He said that New Zealand has also extended visas for Samoans seasonal workers to stay and continue their employment until September.

“New Zealand under their Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is dealing with the renewal of visas for workers in the RSE scheme because New Zealand is aware that this is a joint scheme by Samoa and New Zealand,” explained the Minister,

Savlii Newspaper reports Lautafi said the only disadvantage of this situation is on workers who are supposed to start their contracts soon but have been delayed due to the pandemic.

