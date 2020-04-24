$20,000 Cash Surprise for Two hardworking Moms!

The Top Up and Win promotion ran for seven consecutive weeks. A total of 60 winners have won $500 cash each from the weekly draws and the grand prize for the final week were drawn for two lucky winners from a pool of entries of customers that have topped up $5 or more on their prepaid mobile phones.

The Grand Prizes were presented to the two winners at their homes during a surprise visit by Digicel CEO, Mark Witthuhn and the team.

Mark Witthuhn, said; “In a time of so many uncertainties, it is important that we are there with our customers, through the services that we provide and these promotions to bring excitement and happiness to their doors and into their homes.

The Digicel Staff and I want to congratulate Arasi and Asopogisa for their grand prize win, but also to thank them for allowing Digicel to be of service, helping them connect with their families and loved ones”

The first presentation was for Asopogisa Togafau, mother of three, from Saoluafata. The Digicel team and CEO caught up with her while she was at home with her two older children helping her out with the chores. She was taken by surprise as Mark revealed the purpose of the visit and gave her the cheque of $10,000 tala.

Grand Prize Winner, Asopogisa Togafau, said “I am very grateful, truly grateful that you came all this way to present this gift to me and my children. I am filled with gratitude to have received this from you sir (Mark) and your team. May God bless you and your whole team with strength in mind and spirit for you to continue to do great things for our country. Faafetai tele lava”

The second presentation was for Arasi Ieremia of Manono Tai. Her husband was contacted by Digicel to join in on surprising his wife. Mr Witthuhn and the team traveled by boat to the island and was greeted by the happy family.

Mrs Arasi Ieremia said, after receiving her cash prize. “Thank you so much Digicel, this is truly a blessing from above. Grateful and cannot believe I have won this amount of money, what a great surprise. To name a few things I’m able to use this for, I will be saving for my children’s school, I know schools are temporarily closed, but I am hopeful for better days, today is one of them. Thank you so very much”

Digicel has given away a total of WST$50,000 of cash in the span of seven weeks for the Top Up and Win Promotion and have launched two major promotions recently. The ‘Shake to Win promotion’ continues with $50,000 worth of prizes up for grabs with an innovative new feature on the MyDigicel app- where customers can opt in to an eligible plan and shake their phones to win prizes. Furthermore, the very popular ‘Cash Call’ promotion is back on where prepaid plan buying customers have the chance to be called on live radio, MyFM 89.1fm for their chance to win a share of $10,000 cash for the month of April.

Visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/digicelsamoa for more promotion details and chances to win cash and prizes with our Cheehoo Challenge, Fun games and more.