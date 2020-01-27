Auckland's Samoan diaspora donates to Samoa’s measles recovery and relief fund

The funds were delivered to the Office of the Consul General Faolotoi Reupena Pogi and later transferred to the Government Accounts for Measles.

The Government has acknowledged with gratitude and appreciation the donations presented as well as the support through the conduct of a Measles prayer service at the Fale o Samoa.

Donations as follows:

-Samoa Assemblies of God $10,000

-Manukau PICC $5,000

-Sinoti Ekalesia Evagelia Uesiliana Metotisi $1,310

-Malaeola Samoan Catholic Community $11,368.30

-Misela church service $670

-TAB USO New Lynn $600

-EFKS Aotearoa (Rev Faamalua Peteru) $10,869.30

-Elei Dancing Group $2,200

-Papatoetoe Samoa Methodist parish $3,200

All donations will go towards the Relief phase as well as the Recovery phase of the Measles outbreak.