Mother and children escape vehicle fire

The incident occurred near Avele College.

According to one of the parents who didn’t want to be identified, there were flames underneath the vehicle when it arrived in the compound.

“We saw that the vehicle was burning from under so we let the mother know as soon as possible and they quickly got out of the car before it got worse,” he said.

“She was coming to drop off her children to school and luckily no one got hurt.”

The Fire and Emergency Services Authority (F.E.S.A) arrived at the scene put out the blaze.