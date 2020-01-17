National University of Samoa Foundation Awardees announced

Prime Minister of Samoa and Chair of the Scholarships Committee, Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Malielegaoi delivered the keynote address and hosted the reception.

Tuilaepa spoke about difficulties in the life of a scholarship recipient.

“To you the female, you must keep hold of the advice from your mother. Once you stick to the wrong friend, you will also be influenced and next you get pregnant,” he said.

Sixty-four N.U.S Foundation students were awarded with the scholarships, 29 by Australia, 32 by New Zealand and three by Samoa.

The Government of Samoa together with New Zealand and Australia who are the main development sponsors finalized the successful N.U.S Foundation Awardees.

The awardees will be pursuing studies at tertiary and educational institutions in Australia, New Zealand and around the region.

Scholarships award align well with the key human resource priorities of the Government which are reviewed in collaboration with the development partners.

The New Zealand online system changed the process by where their awards are assessed, where academic merit and other assessment competencies contribute to the assessment and selection process.

The Government of Samoa has worked closely with the New Zealand office to ensure a smooth and transparent process for the students and parents.

A group of Australian funded students have departed for overseas studies with the rest leaving in late January.

The first group of New Zealand awardees will depart in early February with regional students leaving in late January 2020.

Forty-nine awards have been provided for the Open Category 2020 intake which is for national already in employment.

These awards enable successful applicants to undertake higher education and build capacity, upgrade skills and qualifications and enhance knowledge.