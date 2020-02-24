Parents hope 2020 would be a good year for students

Many parents are hoping 2020 would be a better year for their children.

Lesina Atonio is one of many parents preparing children for the new school year.

“Last year, I know my son missed out a lot in school because of the challenges I do not need to make known,” she said.

“But whatever criticisms regarding this, I just want my son to go to school again and wish him the best for this year as well as the other students.”

Mrs. Atonio’s son is in Year. 13 at Maluafou College.

Many parents have a similar perspective of the back to school system this year and it is most of the parents wish for this year to be a tremendous year for the students with their studies.

