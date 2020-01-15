PIF Chair encourages Pacific Islanders to assist Australia respond to bushfires

Nationally 28 people have lost their lives and thousands of homes have been destroyed in bushfires across parts of New South Wales and Victoria.

Mr Natano initially expressed deep condolences to grieving families on behalf of PIF.

“I am deeply saddened to see the ongoing devastation brought out by the bushfires in Australia- destroying livelihoods, ecosystems, homes and costing loves across Australia,” he said.

“On behalf of Pacific Islands Forum, our thoughts and prayers are with Australia and every Australian citizens and residents at this difficult time.”

“My deepest condolences, especially to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives.”

Mr Natano encouraged Pacific islanders to show their support at this time of crisis for Australia.

People intending to help have been urged to consider helping through the following organisations in the Pacific have.

https://fundraise.redcross.org.au//drr

https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/about-us/fundraising

https://www.cfa/vic.gov.au/about/supporting-cfa#donate-cfa

Mr Natano said PIF stands ready to collectively support Australia.

“I also recognize and commend the ongoing courage of the firefighters who continue to risk their lives to save others during this time,” he said.

Photo file Caption: Tuvalu Prime Minister and Chairman of the Pacific Islands Forum, Kausea Natano