Samoa car dealer helps 7 needy students

The company has paid for the students annual school fees.

The owner of Oka Taavale, Junior Niupulusu said his goal is to assist the families who need financial help like the families of the seven students.

Mr. Niupulusu also donated stationery supplies.

The students have been encouraged to achieve an 80 percent pass rate so that their scholarships can be extended to 2021.

“I intend to lend my shoulder to those who are in need of help and what’s the use of having enough money when others are in need?” Mr Niupulusu said.

Two of the students attend Anoamaa College, one student is from Vaimauga College, another is from Leififi College and three attend Pesega College.

