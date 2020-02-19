Samoa Police Officer credits family and God for success

Mr Faaofo told Loop Samoa Correspondent Talaia Mika, that his family especially his children have inspired him to succeed.

The 32-year-old father of two also thanked God saying he believes the promotion is a huge advantage to his career and his life.

“The importance of all these promotions is to improve myself in the Ministry of Police and help my fellow leaders in leading the Ministry and serving Samoa,” he said.

“My advice to the police officers who vowed their lives to serve Samoa is to never give up and work hard. Also, honesty is the best policy so serve your best,” he said.

Mr. Faaofo recently completed a 12-month UN mission in South Sudan.

Photo Talaia Mika Caption: Corporal Samuelu Faaofo (left) with Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil