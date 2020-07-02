CNMI college looks to test students enmasse for Covid-19

Northern Marianas College interim president Frankie Eliptico said they were looking at possibly requiring over 1,000 students to be tested.

However he said the plan was still in its early stages and it still had to be thoroughly thought out.

The college has around 1,300 students.

There are also around 150 staff, 90 percent of whom had already been tested for the coronavirus as it was required by the school administration.

For the upcoming semester the college was taking a hybrid approach, a combination of face-to-face and online classes, to keep in compliance with the government's social distancing measures.