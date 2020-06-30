Covid-19: No new cases in New Zealand

There was no media conference from the ministry today.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there were no new cases of the coronavirus, so total confirmed cases remained at 1178, with confirmed and probable cases combined totalling 1528.

The last time there were no new cases was on 19 June.

One person remained in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition. There had been no recoveries since the previous day, the ministry reported, so the number of active cases was still 22.

The ministry reported it completed 1960 tests yesterday, bringing the total to date to 397,470. The seven-day rolling average was 6950.

It reported there were still 367 people who had left managed isolation between 9 and 16 June who had not yet been contacted - a number which was unchanged from the previous day - and pleaded with anyone in that category to call the health number 09 302 0408.

Of those, 56 had provided invalid phone numbers. They had been referred to finding services, the ministry said.

Another 84 people who had been contacted had refused to be tested.

Yesterday, there were two new cases reported in managed isolation facilities.

The European Union today declared a list of "safe" countries - among them New Zealand - whose citizens would be allowed to enter from tomorrow.

However, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said New Zealanders who decided to take up the opportunity for a European holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they returned.

"If you can afford to take a holiday, and given the state of our economy and the enormous international damage that Covid-19 has caused to every economy including our own, I don't think it's too much to expect you to pay for your own quarantine when you get back."