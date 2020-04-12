COVID-19 response: Over K93m for ACP countries

A further €30 million (K112 million) has also been allocated from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations budget reserves.

“These funds for the WHO will contribute to global preparedness, prevention and containment of the virus and support the countries with the weakest health systems,” said the EU.

“The redirection of funds within and between ongoing programmes will be undertaken within current country allocations. No reallocations from one country to another are foreseen at this stage. However, the European Commission is currently looking at all resources, including regional resources, in view of adequately financing the response to the coronavirus.

“Partner countries and regions will be associated in the evaluation.”

(Picture: Politico Europe)