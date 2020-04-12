 

COVID-19 response: Over K93m for ACP countries

BY: Loop Author
14:59, April 12, 2020
The European Commission has allocated €25 million, or over K93 million, from the European Development Fund (EDF) reserve to support the World Health Organisation COVID-19 response to the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries.

A further €30 million (K112 million) has also been allocated from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations budget reserves.

“These funds for the WHO will contribute to global preparedness, prevention and containment of the virus and support the countries with the weakest health systems,” said the EU.

“The redirection of funds within and between ongoing programmes will be undertaken within current country allocations. No reallocations from one country to another are foreseen at this stage. However, the European Commission is currently looking at all resources, including regional resources, in view of adequately financing the response to the coronavirus.

“Partner countries and regions will be associated in the evaluation.”

