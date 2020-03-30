Digicel Samoa network name change

The name change reinforces the government’s efforts in helping Samoa battle Covid-19 and also reminds customers to stay safe during these trying times.

All Digicel mobile phones in Samoa are programmed to show this change but there are some that may not depending on the type of phone.

The safety of our customers and staff is of paramount importance. Not only have we changed our network name to “Digicel – Stay Safe”, we have also zero-rated government health sites to keep everyone updated FREE during the coronavirus pandemic.

We hope this message will remind people to do their part in fighting coronavirus. Stay safe everyone.

Photo supplied