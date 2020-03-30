 

Digicel Samoa network name change

BY: Loop Pacific
15:37, March 30, 2020
45 reads

Digicel Samoa, your data network has changed its network name to “Digicel – Stay Safe”.

The name change reinforces the government’s efforts in helping Samoa battle Covid-19 and also reminds customers to stay safe during these trying times.

All Digicel mobile phones in Samoa are programmed to show this change but there are some that may not depending on the type of phone.

The safety of our customers and staff is of paramount importance. Not only have we changed our network name to “Digicel – Stay Safe”, we have also zero-rated government health sites to keep everyone updated FREE during the coronavirus pandemic.

We hope this message will remind people to do their part in fighting coronavirus. Stay safe everyone.

 

Photo supplied 

 

 

     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Digicel Samoa
Network name change
Stay Safe
  • 45 reads