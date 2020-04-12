EU will mobilise and redirect €119 million to aid Pacific combat COVID-19

Fifteen partner Pacific islands countries and four European Overseas Countries and Territories will benefit from this support.

The EU action will focus on strengthening partner countries’ health, water and sanitation systems and their research and preparedness capacities to deal with the pandemic, as well as mitigating its socioeconomic impact.

The EU Ambassador for the Pacific H.E. Sujiro Seam said: ”The COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest global challenge of our time. The EU recognizes that it requires a global response, based on international cooperation and partnership. As a part of the EU global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am proud to announce the mobilisation of € 119 million for the Pacific. The EU will work with the countries and territories concerned, the international and regional organisations and other development partners to optimize this assistance.”

The EU will announce a detail support programme for the Pacific in the coming days.