Fiji sets up “Pacific Pathways” allowing travelers from Tonga, Tuvalu and Kiribati

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said upon arrival the travelers must spend 14 days in Fijian government quarantine facilities and then pass a COVID-19 test to enter society, both at their own cost or the cost of their respective government.

“As our risk assessments evolve, we may expand this arrangement to Samoa, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, “Mr Bainimarama said in a briefing in Suva today (Sunday).

“We’re also establishing “Pacific Pathways”, starting with all travellers from Tuvalu, Kiribati and Tonga. As the only sovereign nation with a WHO-certified testing lab and the heart of Pacific aviation, Fiji is poised to become a safely-regulated quarantine hub for Pacific countries.”

“All Pacific Pathway flights will be run by Fiji Airways with adherence to their new “Travel Ready” protocols –– that means staff will be wearing masks, health and wellness will be managed by newly established on-board personnel, and planes will be regularly sanitised. Passengers will also be health screened prior to boarding flights –– those showing symptoms will not board. Passengers will be screened again on arrival –– those showing symptoms will be isolated and tested for the virus, “Mr Bainimarama said.

Fiji has eased some restrictions implemented earlier as part of its response to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Curfew hours have been amended to start at 11pm until 4am.

Public gatherings are now permitted to have up to 100 people.

Places of worship and gyms have re-opened however, the number of people must be no more than 100.

Students in Years 12 and 13 will resume classes on 30 June while the rest of the students will return to school on 6 July.

There are no COVID-19 cases in Fiji.

All 18 previous cases have recovered and are now in their homes.

