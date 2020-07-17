More Samoan seasonal workers heading home

TV1Samoa reports that most of the workers have finished serving their contracts.

The Chairman of National Emergency Operations Committee, Ulu Bismarck Crawley, says some have had contracts cut short because of COVID19.

Mr Crawley says another reason for bringing the workers home is that most of the seasonal work contracts in New Zealand are only available during the summer months.

He says around 800 Samoan seasonal workers have been repatriated so far and more are still waiting.