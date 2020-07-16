New Zealand approves repatriation flight for Samoan RSE workers

While awaiting the finalization of details, the New Zealand Government has also initiated additional employment relief for local RSE workers found stranded due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Confirmed by the New Zealand’s High Commissioner in Samoa, Dr. Trevor Matheson, “The New Zealand Government is working to support a special flight to return some RSE workers to Samoa, at requested by the Samoan Government.

“Given Samoa’s COVID-19-free status, minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission will remain a key priority throughout.”

Meanwhile awaiting their evacuation, the New Zealand’s Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway this week announced employment relief for seasonal workers stranded in New Zealand According to the Press Statement, the seasonal workers will be able to continue working and supporting themselves with more flexible hours and roles.

The time-limited visa changes are:

• Stranded RSE workers will be able to work part-time (a minimum of 15 hours per week) and with no limit on roles that they can do.

• The workers will need to have an employment agreement with an RSE employer, who will need to continue to honour commitments under the RSE scheme.

• Any additional time an RSE worker spends in New Zealand will not count towards the time they would ordinarily have to spend overseas before they can return for seasonal work.

“The Government is supporting Pacific Island governments to repatriate their citizens but many are expected to remain in New Zealand for some time,” elaborated Iain Lees-Galloway.

“RSE visas limit workers to specific work, which is now drying up despite the Government already supporting workers to move to new RSE employers unable to bring in migrant workers as the borders are closed.”

Iain Lees-Galloway said the RSE scheme is part of New Zealand’s special relationship with the Pacific.

“As a country, we have a responsibility to support these workers and their employers, whose pastoral care responsibilities include accommodation for the workers.

“I want to give employers in the horticulture and viticulture industries as much certainty as possible in uncertain times, so I have taken the decision now even though next seasons workers will only be able to enter New Zealand when it is safe to relax border restriction.”

Photo Samoa Govt