Nine new cases of Covid-19, five in the community - Ministry of Health

Four further cases have been found in isolation.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins and Deputy Director-General of Health Robyn Shearer have given today's official Covid-19 briefing.

There are nine new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, Shearer says, five in the community and four in managed isolation.

All the new cases are epidemiologically linked to the Auckland cluster, she says, three linked to the Mt Roskill evangelical church and two contacts of previously known cases.

There are 11 people with Covid-19 in hospital; nine in a ward and two in intensive care. Total confirmed cases is 1387.

Some 128 people linked to the Auckland community cluster have been transferred to managed isolation facilities, including 85 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and there household contacts.

Labs yesterday processed 7219 tests, bringing the total to 758,027.

Of the previously reported cases, 15 are considered to have recovered today. New Zealand has 131 known active cases, of which 24 are imported cases and 107 are community cases.

The Ministry of Health has identified 28 close contacts of the Tokoroa health professional, currently in hospital. Sixteen of those have already been contacted and the remainder will be contacted today.

Since 11 August, the ministry's contract tracing team has identified 2621 close contacts of cases, of which 2505 have been contacted and are self-isolating. The remainder are in the process of being contacted.

Minister Hipkins says there are visible changes in Auckland, which moved to level 2 overnight. He said about nine in 10 passengers on buses and trains were wearing masks, and about 50 percent of people around streets in Auckland.

"Thank you to everybody in Auckland for playing their part."

Hipkins urges people to use the NZ Covid Tracer app, but said those who did not have a smartphone should make sure they are manually recording your detail of where they have been and who they have come in contact with.

The ministry is upgrading the app and an update is expected soon, he says.