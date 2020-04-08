No link between 5G and Covid-19 says Samoa office

The office, which regulates and monitors all telecommunications in the country, issued a statement saying 5G has not been launched in Samoa and there is no equipment in operation.

5G is the latest mobile phone technology first widely deployed in 2019.

The office said the public should not to resort to damaging vital equipment as was being witnessed overseas as a result of fake news being circulated about an apparent link between 5G and Covid-19.

"It is important that we as a nation understand that there is no 5G threat so that we do not result to destroying critical infrastructure at this time of difficulty and when it is mostly needed," said the statement.

It also warns it is an offence under the Telecommunications Act to damage any network or related telecommunications facility.