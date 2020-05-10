Number of global coronavirus cases rises above four million

The global death toll has also risen to above 277,000.

The US remains the worst-hit country, accounting for over a quarter of confirmed cases and a third of deaths.

Experts warn the true number of infections is likely to be far higher, with low testing rates in many countries skewing the data.

Daily death tolls are continuing to drop in some nations, including Spain, but there is concern that easing lockdown restrictions could lead to a "second wave" of infections.

In addition, governments are bracing for economic fallout as the pandemic hits global markets and supply chains.

A senior Chinese official has told local media that the pandemic was a "big test" that had exposed weaknesses in the country's public health system. The rare admission, from the director of China's National Health Commission, Li Bin, comes after sustained criticism abroad of China's early response.