 

Pacific caught in balancing act due to Covid-19 efforts

BY: Loop Pacific
07:26, April 30, 2020
Pacific nations and territories are caught in a balancing act between public health and easing out of lockdown restrictions, according to the World Health Organisation.

The WHO's Angela Merianos said new initiatives like the Pacific Islands Forum's fast-track humanitarian pathway are helping these efforts.

Dr Merianos leads a new space for more than 20 agencies joining forces against Covid-19 in the Pacific.

She said the team are well aware of the impact of restrictions on tourism-dependent economies.

"I think we really have to again work collectively watch this space, make sure that we're balancing the interest of public health and human safety."

"With of course the fact that people are feeling the effects of lockdowns and containment measures we have to just navigate that fine balance as effectively as possible," she said.

 

     

