Tofa Li'o Foleni allegedly had more than five people, the maximum allowed by authorities, attending an opening event for a family house last weekend at Sapapalii in Savai'i.

Tofa denied the allegations saying only five people were invited and the rest were his children.

The Samoa Observer newspaper reported a video taken during the house opening showed "well over five people present".

Police were yet to comment on the associate minister's alleged breach.