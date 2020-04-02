Samoa continues with COVID-19 response measures despite absence of overseas testing

Dr Leausa Take Naseri was addressing concerns that with no flights in and out of Samoa, sending swap samples to New Zealand and Australia to confirm if a patient has contracted the virus or not, may jeopardise Samoa’s security from the COVID 19.

“I want to assure our people that the test is only to confirm but it does not stop treatment and containment of the virus from spreading,” added the Health CEO. “We have to do what we have to do and use all the resources available to contain the virus.”

He acknowledged that the Test kits offered by China may not arrive anytime soon due to the strict border security by air and sea transport worldwide.

However, negotiations are on-going for a special chartered flight offered by Tahiti to fly in special “cartridge” for three health testing equipment on island already to operate and to conduct testing of swaps from local patience.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is taking the lead in the negotiations with support from Health Minister and sanctioned by the World Health Organisation and SPC.

It’s tentatively schedule to happen in April, if everything works out.

But with the same token, Leausa says that officials are also cautious of the risk and may impose certain health requirements similarly to the 14 days self-quarantine and COVID 19 medical tests three days before arrival in Samoa for crew members manning the Tahitian chartered flight.

In terms on containment, the Health Emergency Operation Center in coordination with the National Emergency Operation Center have launched the Surveillance Action Plan since March 20th when the State of Emergency went into effect.

As of Monday this week, contacts of all people under investigation have been identified and are being monitored by the Surveillance Response Teams for development of signs and symptoms of illness.

The Surveillance response teams are also continuing to undertake clinical assessment, epidemiological investigation to cases notified from TTM Hospital and Rural Districts Hospitals.

The Response Teams have also been assigned to undertake clinical assessments, epidemiological investigation and environmental health assessment for suspected COVID-19 cases in self-isolation at home.

And the teams are also conducting epidemiological surveillance and follow-ups for persons under investigation (PUI) and for suspected cases in the community once notified to the Surveillance team at HEOC.

The surveillance response teams are also conducting monitoring visits to the 5 quarantined sites and for those in isolation at Faleolo Healthcare Centre.

Surveillance team have also completed trainings for nursing staff at the 3 Rural District Hospitals (Poutasi, Leulumoega and Lalomanu) on how to undertake clinical assessment for COVID-19 suspected cases.

Meanwhile since the proclamation of the SOE on Friday 20th March 2020, the National Emergency Operation Center, (NEOC) has been activated for response coordination with advice from the Ministry of Health.

To date there are 0 confirmed cases in Samoa.

Six quarantine sites activated for incoming passengers within SOE period

• LDS Church, Mulifanua –

• Faleolo Medical Clinic, Faleolo

• St Therese Retreat Accommodation, Leauva’a

• Moanalisa Hotel, Vaitele

• Orator Hotel, Tanumapua

• Samoa Traditional Hotel, Ululoloa