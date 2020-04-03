Samoa extends State of Emergency by another month

In signing the extension into law this (Friday) evening His Highness the Head of State, AfiogaTuimaleali’ifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II , after consultation with Cabinet as set out in F.K. (20) Special 13 is “satisfied that a grave emergency exists whereby the health, security or economic life of Samoa is threatened by a catastrophe.”

The extension will be in force in Samoa commencing from 12am of the morning of 5 April 2020 until 12 midnight of 2 May 2020.

All Emergency Orders issued on 30 March 2020 under the previous Proclamation of the State of Emergency 21 March – 4 April 2020, continue in force until and unless revised or revoked.

Samoa’s borders remained closed.

As of to date there are no cases of coronavirus.