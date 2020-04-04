Samoa hotels accommodate quarantined travelers

The addition of hotels to government quarantine facilities was given the green light by the Ministry of Health.

Fifty people were also quarantined at the Latter Days Saints church hall in Mulifanua and 13 at the Faleolo Medical Center opposite the airport.

Hotel Association President, Tupa'i Sale'imoa Va'ai, said the use of hotels was pleasing as some of his members were financially struggling to cope with the current economic downturn.

"We are hoping as well that they will consider continuing to use them so that you don't task, put pressure on the resources at the hospital and leave it open for just for critical and if there are severe cases that need [attention]."

While acknowledging there were risks to hotels, he was hoping the enlist the help of more in the coming days.

Photo: RNZ Pacific / Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia Caption: Hotel Association President, Tupa'i Sale'imoa Va'ai