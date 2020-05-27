Samoan gov't unveils 2nd stimulus package to help fight COVID-19

According to Samoa Observer, the nation's daily English newspaper, the second stimulus package, also known as the Phase II Response Plan, includes a number of measures for injecting cash directly into the Samoan economy targeted at sectors hit by the coronavirus-led downturn, specifically hospitality.

The measures tabled to the parliament on Tuesday include an extension of utilities subsidies; retraining programs for unemployed workers; increases in monthly pensions; one-off cash payments to citizens; assistance to exporters; and support for non-government organisations.

Samoa's Minister of Finance Sili Epa Tuioti told the parliament that the theme of the budget clearly highlights the message that the future of Samoa is the responsibility of many and reflects the commitment of the government for a better tomorrow for all of Samoa and its people.

On April 7, Samoa's parliament passed a 66.3 million tala (about 23.86 million U.S. dollars) stimulus package to help the island nation fight the virus.

Currently, Samoa has no confirmed COVID-19 cases.

