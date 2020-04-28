Second flight confirmed from Samoa to Auckland

To register your interest for this flight — and for any subsequent flights — please email the Air New Zealand Travel Centre in Apia at AIRNZSamoa@airnz.co.nz and provide your full legal name, passport number, citizenship, destination, and contact details.

If you have already registered your interest for a flight to New Zealand with the New Zealand High Commission, or with Air New Zealand, and you are eligible to travel to New Zealand, Air New Zealand will contact you directly to discuss booking and payment options. As this will be a commercial flight, you will be required to pay for your tickets in advance of travel.

The demand for seats to Auckland is higher than the number of available seats. If you have registered for the flight and Air New Zealand cannot confirm a seat for you, Air New Zealand will contact you as soon as another flight is approved.

* WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE TRAVELLING *

* Managed isolation requirement

The New Zealand Government has introduced a strict 14-day managed isolation/quarantine requirement for all international arrivals into New Zealand, effective from midnight on 9 April. That includes this flight. All travellers will be taken directly to either a managed isolation facility (hotel) or a quarantine facility (a separate hotel) for at least 14 days. The New Zealand government is paying the cost of the accommodation and meals in these facilities.

For individuals with a confirmed seat on this flight, you MUST take everything you need for 14 days in isolation/quarantine as you will not be permitted to leave the facility. Please visit www.covid19.govt.nz for more information.

Every passenger entering New Zealand will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms on arrival. Passengers will be disembarked in small groups and met by Government of New Zealand officials at the gate who will discuss isolation arrangements with you and answer any questions you might have. You can find more information on the managed isolation policy on the Ministry of Health website’s Border Controls page, or on the Passenger Arrival Factsheet.

* Border entry requirements

Eligibility to travel to New Zealand will be assessed against the New Zealand Government’s criteria for international travel during the Covid-19 period.

New Zealand citizens and residents may travel to New Zealand and do not need approval from Immigration New Zealand (INZ) before travelling. There are a limited number of exceptions for other travellers who must seek approval from INZ before travelling using the limited exceptions process. Those who need this approval include:

- partners, dependent children (aged 24 years and under) and legal guardians of New Zealand citizens and residents who are travelling with their New Zealand family member to New Zealand

- Australian citizens and permanent residents who normally live in New Zealand.

All other travel to New Zealand by people who hold an NZeTA or a current work, student, visitor, limited or transit visa is not permitted.

For more information on New Zealand’s border requirements, visit the Immigration New Zealand website.

Please pass this message on to any other New Zealanders who may not be registered and could be affected by this information.

* CONSULAR ASSISTANCE *

If you are concerned about your ability to stay safely where you are (for example, if you are worried about accommodation options, access to food, medicine or essential services), or you require other consular assistance, please contact the New Zealand High Commission in Samoa.

Our office is on Beach Road, in Apia — above New Zealand Immigration — and is open weekdays from 9am to 4pm. If it is not possible for you to visit the office, you can also email nzhcapia@samoa.ws or call +685 21711. For urgent assistance outside our opening hours, please call +64 9 920 2020.