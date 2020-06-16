Two new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand, both arrivals from UK

In a statement released this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said the two new cases were related to the border as a result of recent travel from the UK.

The ministry said both cases were connected.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield would give a media briefing at 3pm, the release said.

Presuming the cases have not already been notified to the World Health Organisation by the UK, they bring New Zealand's confirmed cases to 1156, and the combined total of confirmed and probable cases to 1506.

New Zealand has had 22 deaths from the virus.

The new cases followed 24 consecutive days of no new cases in the country.

Yesterday also marked 28 days since the last case of community transmission of Covid-19 left quarantine, meaning the chain of transmission in New Zealand was considered broken and the coronavirus eliminated.

The milestone prompted University of Auckland infectious diseases specialist Dr Siouxsie Wiles to warn that - although it was very exciting - there was still a danger of further cases from outside the borders.

"That's why we all still need to be really conscious that if you have a sniffle or anything that we still go and get tested, just in case there has been some transmission from someone who's come into the country."