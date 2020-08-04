Victoria Covid-19 situation: 429 new cases, 13 deaths

This is the state's equal-deadliest day since the pandemic began.

The 13 deaths include a man in his 60s, two men and a woman in their 70s, two men in their 80s and five women and two men in their 90s.

Eight of the deaths are linked to aged care outbreaks.

The deaths take the state's coronavirus toll to 136.

Of the new cases, 36 are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 393 are under investigation.

Contact tracers have added 69 cases of the state's previously recorded cases to the community transmission tally, meaning no infection source could be found.

There are currently 6489 active coronavirus cases in Victoria.

And of those, 416 are in hospital, with a further 35 in intensive care.

So far, 1.6 million coronavirus tests have been processed - an increase of 25,000 since yesterday.