Victoria posts record 725 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

There are 13,005 cumulative cases in Victoria, with 12 of the 15 deaths were associated with aged care.

The deaths were:

One male in his 30s

Three males and one female in their 70s

Three males, three females in their 80s

Three males, one female in their 90s

There are 538 people in hospital and 42 of those people are receiving intensive care.

There are 7227 total active cases and total active cases with a connection to aged care are some 1435.

Many Victorian businesses will be forced to shut down from midnight tonight, with a quarter of a million workers told to stay at home.

Those who still have jobs to go to will need to carry a permit on their way to work.

Work permits will mean police can enforce the rules 'much more easily', Premier Andrews said.

"They are always difficult decisions to make, always difficult lines to draw and lists to write and we apologise for the pain and the hurt that those lists, that those sorts of decisions make necessary.

"But these are the decisions I've made because they are the only option we have in order to try and drive these numbers down.

"So, that process is working well, I think, and it is a relatively simple process."