Birds of Prey flies straight to the top of the Australian box office, taking almost $4m in its first weekend

The film, starring Margot Robbie as the titular Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor, was written by Christina Hodson and directed by Cathy Yan.

It’s a follow up to 2016’s Suicide Squad, but also a spin off, following Robbie’s character. The film is based on the DC Birds of Prey comics and is the eighth in the extended DC film universe. Birds of Prey global opening weekend total of US$81m is considered disappointing in the comic book film cosmos.

Sitting behind Birds of Prey, Oscar-winning war film 1917 took $1.555m across 314 screens for its fifth week of release in Australia. It was followed by Bad Boys For Life with $1.266m from 303 screens. 1917 has a running total of $18.847m and Bad Boys $16.428m locally.

In fourth place came André Rieu: 70 Years Young, which had a limited release across just 140 screens and took $1.231m. War film Midway landed in fifth with a further $754,302 across 252 for its second week, giving it a total of $2.304m.

Dolittle took sixth in its fourth week, taking $689,245 across 244 screens, followed by Bombshell with $485,920 across 193 screens. The Gentlemen managed another $470,234 in its seventh week across 147 screens, and Little Women $460,888, also in its seventh week, across 271 screens.

The top 10 concluded with A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, which took $458,772 across 244 screens for its third week.