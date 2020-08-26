Digicel Samoa hosts ‘A Night with the Stars’

Digicel CEO, Mr Mark Witthuhn said, “Digicel is a proud major sponsor of the show which aims at developing local talent and gives them a platform to showcase their talents and to allow them to explore their creativity. This is a great opportunity for them to get out of the studio and perform in public to shape up their confidence and gear them up for the finals should they advance.”

The event was also an opportunity for Digicel to promote awareness of their two applications, namely, D’Music and PlayGo. Digicel is both a telecommunications and entertainment provider: D’Music is a music streaming app which stores over 40 million tracks and varies in genre and decades of music.

The PlayGo app is a TV streaming app which has a total of 18 channels available on a premium plan.

The event last weekend was hosted by Digicel Samoa in partnership with Lava Hotel, Vailima Breweries and in association with TV1.

Photo supplied