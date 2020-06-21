Gospel hip hop artist Buks turns his infidelity into praise for God

In 2016 Faifai hit "rock bottom".

"I almost lost my wife and kids, I'd been unfaithful to my wife, my wife wanted a divorce meaning I wouldn't be able to see my kids, and it was my fault."​

That led him on a journey of self-discovery seeking answers, which he found in Christ.

Faifai says: "I went to church one time and just prayed, but nothing happened.

"Until I went home and pulled up to my mum's house where they sang this song called what a beautiful name it is, I started singing and blasting the music, while praying and praising God.

"I asked him for forgiveness and to help me."

He says it was at this moment he felt a weight lift off his shoulders.

"My prayers started changing, from a selfish man's prayer, asking God to give my wife back and get my family back, to praying for healing over my wife, over her heart, over me and my kids, and if it was His will for us to carry on this marriage, let his will be done," says Faifai.

This life-changing experience now shapes his music.

He says: "​I just make Christian music because I want people to turn to Christ, I want people to experience what I experienced that day, God's joy, his peace and his love."

His first EP Past, Present, Future will launch tonight at Elim Church in Manurewa.

Faifai says it's inspired by the Book of Jeremiah 29:11.

His number one track on the EP is called 'Testify', which was his first Christian song he ever wrote, and one that is close to his heart.

"When God healed my wife and we got back together and things were going so smooth, God blessed me with my wife to sing on the chorus," says Faifai.

Faifai wants all to come along to hear his testimony through his music, especially non-believers.

He says: "That's why I do this, I'm called to the community more than I am to the church building."