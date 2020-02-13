 

I Love Samoa Benefit concerts raise thousands for Samoa

BY: Loop Pacific
10:04, February 13, 2020
Organisers of last weekend's I Love Samoa 2020 concert on Australia's Gold Coast raised an unprecedented $63,425 for those affected by measles in Samoa.

Spokesman Lapi Mariner says Gold Coasters got more than their buck's worth with the high caliber of Pacific artists at Southport last weekend.

Proceeds from all three fundraisers in Auckland, Wellington and Gold Coast will be handed over at the I Love Samoa free concert in Apia this weekend.

"We auctioned off three printing artwork by Denzel,young lady who gave up her artwork, a family who owns a bakery in Brisbane decided to donate all their goodies it was a lot of money raised, people really supported the cause." 

 

Photo Facebook I Love Samoa 2020  

