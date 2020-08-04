ITV Granada Reports presenter Tony Morris dies aged 57

Morris, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2019, presented the show for 17 years, until a few weeks ago.

He died at Bury Hospice on Saturday, with his family by his side, ITV News confirmed on Monday.

Co-presenter Lucy Meacock, who worked alongside Morris on the show, said he "brightened up the whole of the North West for 17 years".

"He was without doubt one of the most humble, kind and funny people I have ever met, and he would often make me laugh till my sides ached," she said.

"I am so very, very sad and my heart goes out to his daughters Nat and Becky."

She added: "A smile from Tony Morris always brightened everyone's day and certainly brightened up the whole of the North West for 17 years."

During a distinguished career, Morris helped Granada Reports become the first regional news programme to win a Bafta, for his and Meacock's coverage of the Morecambe Bay Cockle Picking tragedy,

They achieved the feat again in 2013, for their reporting of the Independent Panel into the Hillsborough Disaster.