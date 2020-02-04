James Bond, Top Gun and Black Widow trailers unveiled

Fans also got new glimpses of Black Widow and the new Minions movie.

Bill Murray, Chris Rock and Winona Ryder were a few of the Hollywood stars enlisted to star in adverts on one of the biggest nights in the US television-watching calendar.

The cost of a 30-second spot during the game can be more than $5m (£3.8m).

Yet that is considered a price worth paying for the exposure a slot during the annual American Football showdown can bring to a film, TV show or product.

The 30-second trailer for No Time To Die, the 25th official Bond film, opened with a previously unseen scene showing Daniel Craig's Bond in a hi-tech glider.

"Have you ever flown one of these things before?" he asks Lashana Lynch's Nomi, a fellow secret agent, who responds with "Nope".

The "official game day spot" continued with a promise that "the 25th film will change everything" when it arrives in cinemas in April.

The film, billed as Craig's final outing as Bond, will see his character return to active service to combat a new adversary, played by Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek.

Two of this year's Oscar nominees were seen joining forces in the promo for Black Widow, the latest superhero film from Marvel Studios.

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh appear alongside Rachel Weisz in the 30-second teaser for the first stand-alone outing for Johansson's Natasha Romanoff character.

"At some point we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are," she is heard saying amid scenes of explosive mayhem.

Johansson and Pugh were both up for prizes at Sunday's Bafta Film Awards - two in Scarlett's case - but each left empty-handed.