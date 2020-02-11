Kiwi band Three Houses Down to headline Vailima Samoa Vibes concert

The Vailima Samoa Vibes features four events which will be held in Apia during the year.

The first concert will be headlined by popular Kiwi groups Three Houses Down featuring General Fiyah and the Runtingz family.

Three Houses Down is one of New Zealand's best loved reggae bands. The group was formed in 2004 by brothers Rob, Sione and Charlie Pome’e. The band’s style, which reflects their love for classical reggae and their Polynesian roots was crafted over many live shows and was put on display in their first two albums, Dreadtown (2007) and Breakout (2009). These were a huge success winning multiple Pacific Music Awards as well as tours and performances alongside powerhouses such as UB40, Ali Campbell, Inner Circle, Wailers, Ziggy Marley and Shaggy.

The group has added a new family member to their line-up. He is fourteen year-old Lotima Nicholas Pome'e, Rob’s son who goes by the name General Fiyah. He co-wrote and was lead singer for the catchy Island Reggae tune Here to Stay. He is one of New Zealand's youngest talents and was nominated at the Pacific Music Awards.

Rounding up the main line-up for the first Vailima Samoa Vibes is the powerful musical collective Runtingz Family which features Israel Starr, Lion Rezz, Raggadat Cris, Lomez Brown and Poetik. The established reggae and hip-hop artists who tour as a ‘family’ of independent headliners have enjoyed success in the music industry. Their first single The Runtingz Anthem has accumulated over 100k streams on Spotify and charted on NZ iTunes downloads.

Local acts will also feature in the concert and will be revealed in the lead-up to 13 March.

‘We’re absolutely thrilled with the quality of the acts that we have secured for our first concert’ said Magele Johannas Keil of JK Entertainment. ‘We’re committed to making Vailima Samoa Vibes a mainstay of Apia’s events calendar and are very grateful to Samoa Breweries, Samoa Airways, Taumeasina Island Resort and Samoa Tourism Authority for their support and belief in our vision’, added Magele.

JK Entertainment is the brainchild of Magele Johannas Keil, Dwayne Bentley and Paratiso Foaiaulima. With years of experience in event operation, management and marketing, the trio recognised the opportunity to develop a series of events which celebrate great music and the capital Apia and formed the events business.

Tickets for the inaugural Vailima Samoa Vibes concert will go on sale from Monday 17 February.

