Measles benefit concert highlights love for Samoa

A large crowd packed the Tuanaimato Gym on Saturday night as renowned Pacific and Samoan artists donated their talents and services to collectively raise funds to support families that have lost loved ones to the measles epidemic.

Cindy of Samoa, P{unialavaa, Ardijah, Iakopo, Annie Crummer, Lani Alo, Mr. Tee, Vaimoana Kreig, Kas the Freestyle Futialo, Lavina Williams, raze and the United Usos Dance crew were among the performers.

Ane Amituanai who is from Solosolo and based in New Zealand lost relatives to the measles epidemic late last year.

Amituanai said being a part of the concert and being able to contribute helped ease the burden she carried for her late loved ones.

“My heart has always been Samoa and my family here and ever since I lost some of the small ones in my father’s family, I felt that a part of me missed and it’s these small things we can at least do to help that can slowly bring that missing part back,” she said.

The musicians organised similar concerts in New Zealand and Australia in the past month.

Photo supplied