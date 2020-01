‘I LOVE SAMOA 2020’ benefit concert will take place on Tuesday, 28 January in Manukau, 29 January in Wellington, and 8 February on the Gold Coast.

All proceeds from the free event will go towards supporting the families who have been affected by the tragedy.

Music producer Brotha D says it's about coming together to show love for Samoa:

"I was born in Samoa so every time a tragedy happens in Samoa, I feel like I have to get up and do something."

Photo YouTube