PNG singer Kali D to perform with Iyaz in Fiji

Kali-D released a video on social media announcing his opening for Iyaz who is from the British Virgin Islands.

The ‘Ride My Lane’ singer is looking forward to the opportunity.

“I’ll be finally coming to Fiji and I’ll be opening for Iyaz on the 22nd of January. We’ll be at the Onyx Platinum. I’m so excited and it should be a great night.”

This is the first time that Iyaz well-known for his hit songs ‘So Big’, ‘Solo’ and ‘Replay’ will be touring Australia, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Fiji in January.

The smash hit ‘Replay’ debuted in the UK at number one on 10 January 2010, selling over 106,000 copies in its first week, the highest sale for any new year release.

It was also number one in Australia, 4 times platinum and the first number-one single of the 2010s.

‘So Big” raked up more 65 million views on YouTube.