Prince Charles issues warning on the arts

Many theatres and concert halls are struggling after closing their doors during lockdown, with no clear indication of when shows might resume,

Prince Charles said it was important to "find a way of keeping these orchestras and other arts bodies going".

The prince, who is patron of dozens of arts institutions, noted they were of "enormous importance" to the economy.

"It's absolutely crucial that they can come back twice as enthusiastic as before," he said in an interview with Classic FM.

The heads of the National Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company and the Southbank Centre have all warned they are facing financial collapse without additional government assistance due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Royal Opera House, of which Prince Charles is a patron, says it has seen 60% of house income fall away since the start of the crisis.

"They're in terrible difficulties, of course, because how are they going to be able to restart?" said the prince.

"It is a very expensive art form, but it is crucial because it has such a worldwide impact... and so we have to find a way to make sure these marvellous people and organisations are going to survive through all this."

The 71-year-old, who spent a week in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus in March, was talking to Alan Titchmarsh for a special Classic FM programme celebrating his life-long love of classical music.

He recalled his first visit to the Royal Opera House, in 1956, to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform The Fountain of Bakhchisarai in their debut tour of the UK.

"The music was unbelievably exciting," he said. "It was all Tartar dancing and cracking the whips and leaping in the air and doing unbelievably energetic things, which only the Bolshoi could do.

"I was completely inspired by that... Which is why it's so important, I think, for grandparents and other relations to take children at about the age of seven to experience some form of the arts in performance."