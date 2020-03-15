Queen Elizabeth flees Buckingham Palace to escape coronavirus

The 93-year-old monarch was rushed to Windsor Castle.

There are plans in place to quarantine the Queen and Prince Philip, 98, at their Sandringham estate if the outbreak worsens.

A royal source told The Sun: “She is in good health but it was thought best to move her. A lot of her staff are a bit panicky over coronavirus.

“The Palace hosts a constant stream of visitors including politicians and dignitaries from around the world.

“The Queen has met a lot of people there until recently. But she is weeks away from her 94th birthday and advisers believe it is best to get her out of harm’s way.

“Buckingham Palace is in the middle of London and also has a bigger staff than other estates so is deemed a much more dangerous location.

The Queen’s royal may also be permanently moved as a result of the crisis.

Buckingham Palace has around 500 staff, Windsor Castle around 110 and just a handful at Sandringham estate.

A Palace spokeswoman said: “Future events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis taking into account the appropriate advice.”

Advisers say the safest place for Her Majesty would be at Sandringham, in the more isolated grounds at Norfolk.