Samoa MESC prepares for 13th Pacific Festival of Arts and Culture 2020

The festival will be held in Honolulu in Hawaii from 10-21 June.

The aim of the event is to share and showcase the skills of cultural practitioners and artists and dialogue on common challenges to inform policies and legislation to safeguard Pacific Island culture, heritage and the arts.

The Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture is the Pacific's largest cultural gathering of artists and cultural practitioners, to safeguard culture and traditional practices through education and exchange, committing to regional priorities of sustainability and climate change.

This is the 48th year of the Pacific Festival of Arts and Culture, which was first established in 1972 as a regional initiative to combat common challenges facing cultural development in the Pacific.

The Ministry will select the best representatives to represent Samoa in the event.

The Ministry is inviting Expressions of Interest from the public to represent Samoa in the following:

1. Handicrafts (Carving, Design & Weaving)

2. Traditional Tattooing

3. Visual Art

4. Traditional Healing

5. Literary Arts

6. Traditional Dances

7. Fashion & Wearable Arts

8. Music & Jamming Sessions

9. Canoe Voyaging

Photo by Tom Perry